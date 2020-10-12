1/1
Michele McEnany
Plymouth, NH

Michele K. McEnany, 61, of Plymouth, NH formerly of Lowell died Friday, October 2, 2020 at her sister's home in Tyngsboro. Born in Lowell, MA, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Rogers) McEnany. Michele was educated in the Chelmsford school system and graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1977. She was employed for many years at the Chelmsford water department. She was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church and enjoyed the Wizard of Oz, riding motorcycles, and spending time with her cats. Michele is survived by her companion, Kenny Malloy of Plymouth, NH, three brothers, Joseph Bergeron of Ft. Pierce, FL, John McEnany and his wife Rebecca of Franconia, NH, and Wesley McEnany, a sister Patricia Richer of Tyngsboro, MA, four nieces, Rosie Bergeron of Newburyport, MA, Sabrina Richer of Hudson, NH, Gillian Bergeron and her husband, Gregory Dyer of San Francisco, CA, Fiona McEnany of Franconia, NH, two nephews, Stephen Ramos of Lowell, MA, and Liam McEnany of Franconia, NH, great nieces and nephews, Jonathan, Riley, Lucas, Jonah, Maliyah and Beatrice, a step daughter, Jacqui Malloy and her children Fiona and Luna, a special sister, Cathy Gendron of North Chelmsford and special cousin Joe Fanaras of Hudson, NH. She was the sister-in-law to the late David Richer.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her graveside service on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11am in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Arrangements are by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 Middlesex St., N.Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the MSPCA at www.mspca.org. Online guestbook is available at ww.dolanfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Memories & Condolences
October 11, 2020
Michele was lovely person, who will be deeply missed.Please accept my deepest condolences and sympathies, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers as you grieve her loss.
“Like a bird singing in the rain, let grateful memories survive in time of sorrow.”
Philip A. Dubey
Friend
October 9, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
