Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Charles of Borromeo Parish
280 Main St.
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Gilet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Gilet


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Michelle Gilet Obituary
Michelle Gilet
of Lunenburg

LUNENBURG - Michelle Gilet, age 47, resident for the last 12 years of Lunenburg with her beloved significant other Kenneth Clair, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington.

She was born in Woburn on June 21, 1971, and is the daughter of Bernadette (Queen) Gilet and the late Richard J. Gilet who passed away in 1996.

Michelle was a graduate of Chelmsford High School Class of 1989. She has been an animal lover all of her life. In her early years, she was an avid soccer player. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her beloved nephews Zachary and Travis Ricardo. Michelle had a zest for life that will be greatly missed.

In addition to her mother of Chelmsford and Kenneth, Michelle leaves her sister Patrice Gilet and her signifcant other Kevin Chiavelli of Chelmsford, her nephews; Zachary Ricardo and his girlfriend Kristin Marquette, Travis Ricardo and his girlfriend Brooke Blaisdell and Kevin's daughter Laura Chiavelli. Michelle also leaves many other family and friends near and far.

GILET - Visiting Hours will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, on Wednesday, in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:30 am, at St. Charles of Borromeo Parish, 280 Main St., WOBURN. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Michelle's memory to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854 or www.lowellhumanesociety.org. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM.








0001590680-01
04/08/2019
04/08/2019
[email protected]
Julia I. (Lisay) Gacek of Tewksbury

Of Tewksbury, Julia I. (Lisay) Gacek, Family and friends may call on Tuesday, April 9th, from 5-7PM, at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday in the funeral home at 10AM, followed by her burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or a charity of your choosing. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home'"
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now