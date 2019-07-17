|
Miguel Pichi-Israel, age 13, a resident of Lowell died Sunday, July 14, 2019 following a long illness. He was the beloved son of Wagner Donizeti and Marcia Regina (Pichi) Israel.
Miguel was born in Guarulhos, Soa Paulo, Brazil on January 29, 2006. He, along with his family, immigrated to the United States when he was 11 years old and he attended Sunset Heights Elementary School in Nashua.
Despite Miguel's illness he was full of life. He loved to ride his bike, go swimming, play bingo, and play video games, especially Fortnite. He was also a very talented drawer and designed a beautiful tattoo for his sister Amanda.
Miguel was blessed to have so many people in his life that helped him and his family throughout his illness, emotionally, spiritually, and physically. The family would like to thank Tommy and Mick Boldoc and the entire staff of Optline Enterprises; , especially Donna Parker and Melissa; Fr. Cristiano and Pastor Mike; and the many doctors, nurses, and hospital support staff for the compassion, care, and love that they showed Miguel and his family during his illness. The family will never forget any of you.
In addition to his loving parents, Miguel is survived by his sister, Amanda Pichi-Israel, his maternal grandmother, Maria Do Vale Pichi; his paternal grandmother, Malvina Maria Israel; his dogs and best friends, Jujuba, Lindsay, and Sandy; and many loving family members and friends, both in the United States and in Brazil.
He was also the grandson of the late Amazilio Pichi and Francisco Israel.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Miguel's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday from 3:00 unitl 7:00 PM followed by his Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are invited to Miguel's burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford, on Friday morning at 10 AM. (There will be no religious services offered at the cemetery) In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Miguel's memory to , 133 Federal St., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110 or to Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington St., Boston MA 02111. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouelllette.com.
