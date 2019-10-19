|
Mikeal Edward Burnett, 58, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, October 16th, 2019. He was the husband of Cheryl A. (Landry) Burnett, whom he loved dearly.
He was born in Malden, MA., on August 4, 1961, son of the late William Burnett and Dorothy R. (Barnaby) Burnett, who resides in Dracut. For over 30 years, Mikeal was employed as a Supervisor of day operations for Personal Movers of Billerica.
In his free time , you could always find Mikeal working with his hands. He could fix anything, including cars and enjoyed going to see the monster trucks. Mikeal loved his family and was a great friend and always willing to help anyone in need. Mikeals gentle soul and loving spirit will be sorely missed.
Besides his wife and mother, Mikeal will be missed by his children: Christopher Burnett of Chelmsford and a daughter. He also leaves his brother William Burnett and his partner Kathy of Lowell. Mikeal also leaves his pets that meant the world to him. (Princess and Hope)
Mikeal was the brother of the late Timothy Burnett, who passed away earlier this year.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, October 21st, from 5 to 7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His service will follow at 7PM in the funeral home. Cremation to follow. His burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA. 02451. To leave an online condolence or story please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 19, 2019