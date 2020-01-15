|
Mildred (Silva) Burke, 96 of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Blaire House of Tewksbury. She was the beloved widow of the late Thomas J. Burke Sr. who passed away in 2012.
A daughter of the late Manuel C. Silva and the late Mary S. (Santos) Silva, she was born on April 1, 1923 in Chelmsford and was educated in the local schools.
Mildred made her home in the Highlands Section of the city and was a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, where she was also a member of the Sodality. She also belonged to the Senior Citizens of Lowell and the Salvation Army. For several years, she worked as a clerk for Alexander Bakery until her retirement. Family was her center and she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.
Mildred is survived by her son, Thomas J. Burke Jr., and his wife, Catherine of Lowell; her grandchildren, Ashley Nanthavong and her husband, Onechanh of Lowell and Corey Coutu and his wife, Kari of Lowell; and her great- grandchildren, Makinley and Addilyn Coutu, and Nathanyel and Nataleyah Nanthavong. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly Cancella and her husband, Donald of Chelmsford; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also a sister of the late Seraphine Silva, the late Frank J. Silva, and the late Jeff C. Silva.
