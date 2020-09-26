1/1
Mildred G. Perron
1933 - 2020
DRACUT- Millie Perron spent the last few years asking for two things: to go home, and to be with her beloved husband Duane again. Finally her wait is over. God, in His abundant Mercy, has chosen to take her home peacefully in her sleep on September 23, 2020 at the age of 87.

Mildred was born on April 3, 1933 as the eldest child of Clyde and Eileen Thompson of Dracut, Massachusetts. After graduating as Valedictorian from Dracut High School, Millie married her husband Duane, who she adored until the day she died. They began their own family, watching their children grow and learn. Later, once her children were in school, Millie spent 30 years working at Raytheon in Bedford, MA as a technical typist and editor for their publications department. After she retired she spent many years traveling with her husband Duane until his MS no longer made it possible. She took care of her husband and continued to show him the love she had for him until his death in 2008.

Millie is survived by her three sons; Donald and his wife Crystal of Lowell, Mark and his wife Linda of Hudson NH, and Kevin and his wife Helen of Townsend. She was also survived by her two daughters; Laurie Berard and her husband Philip of Dracut, and Tammie Bedard and her husband Mark, also of Dracut. Millie leaves behind 10 grandchildren; David, Rebecca, William, Michael, Andrew, Jordan, Joshua, Amy, Matthew, and Benjamin. She also leaves 4 great grandchildren; Jordan, Mia, Ryan, and Zachary.

Mildred also leaves behind her sister Marion Reid and her husband Harold of Manchester, NH. She was predeceased by her husband Duane, her sister Barbara, and her brother Warren.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 1-4 pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. On Monday morning, a short service will take place at 10 am at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. All are welcomed to attend and celebrate Mildred's life.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
SEP
28
Service
10:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
