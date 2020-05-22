Mildred I. Sweeney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
…lifelong Wilmington and Tewksbury resident; age 100

TEWKSBURY

Mrs. Mildred Irene (Morris) Sweeney, age 100, a lifelong resident of Tewksbury, Wilmington, and Sunrise, FL, died peacefully on May 18. She was the beloved wife for six decades of William J. Sweeney Jr., who died in 1996, and daughter of the late William and Mildred L. (Miller) Morris. She is survived by daughters, Patricia A. Caswell and her husband Russell H. "Rusty" Caswell of Tewksbury, and Carol M. Touzet of Salem, NH; six grandchildren, Julie and her husband David Gath of Tewksbury, Jay Caswell and his wife Kristin of Tewksbury, Maria Palmisano of FL, Guy Palmisano and his wife Candice of FL, Michelle Chisholm and her husband William of Salem, NH, Robert Touzet of VA; a son-in-law, Billie's husband, "Guy" Palmisano of North Port, FL; seven great grandchildren, Kristen, Stephanie and her partner Peter, Emma, Kyah, Camrynne, Cloe, and Sofia; a great great granddaughter, Cali; and was predeceased by her daughter Mildred I. "Billie" Palmisano; son-in-law, Bob Touzet; her granddaughters, Natalie Caswell and Carrie Touzet; and brothers, Peter Francis Morris, and Ret. Lt. Charles William Morris, U.S.N.

ARRANGEMENTS

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, funeral services are private with burial in Tewksbury Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and Celebration will be held when the crisis has passed. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sweeney-Caswell families. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 visit www.stjude.org, are encouraged. For on-line condolences visit: www.legacy.com See: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Mildred I. Sweeney

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved