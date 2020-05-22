…lifelong Wilmington and Tewksbury resident; age 100
TEWKSBURY
Mrs. Mildred Irene (Morris) Sweeney, age 100, a lifelong resident of Tewksbury, Wilmington, and Sunrise, FL, died peacefully on May 18. She was the beloved wife for six decades of William J. Sweeney Jr., who died in 1996, and daughter of the late William and Mildred L. (Miller) Morris. She is survived by daughters, Patricia A. Caswell and her husband Russell H. "Rusty" Caswell of Tewksbury, and Carol M. Touzet of Salem, NH; six grandchildren, Julie and her husband David Gath of Tewksbury, Jay Caswell and his wife Kristin of Tewksbury, Maria Palmisano of FL, Guy Palmisano and his wife Candice of FL, Michelle Chisholm and her husband William of Salem, NH, Robert Touzet of VA; a son-in-law, Billie's husband, "Guy" Palmisano of North Port, FL; seven great grandchildren, Kristen, Stephanie and her partner Peter, Emma, Kyah, Camrynne, Cloe, and Sofia; a great great granddaughter, Cali; and was predeceased by her daughter Mildred I. "Billie" Palmisano; son-in-law, Bob Touzet; her granddaughters, Natalie Caswell and Carrie Touzet; and brothers, Peter Francis Morris, and Ret. Lt. Charles William Morris, U.S.N.
ARRANGEMENTS
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, funeral services are private with burial in Tewksbury Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and Celebration will be held when the crisis has passed. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sweeney-Caswell families. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 visit www.stjude.org, are encouraged.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 22, 2020.