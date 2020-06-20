Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend;
Lowell
Mildred K. (Fahey) Gagnon, 88, of Lowell, passed away peacefully at D'Youville Senior Care Center in Lowell surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday June 16, 2020.
She was the loving wife for 64 years of the late Donald P. Gagnon, Sr., who died May 27, 2019.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, September 4, 1931, a daughter of the late Frederick and the late Anna (Gill) Fahey, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School where she served as a Girl Officer. Mildred went on to Salem State College where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Education.
Prior to her role as a mother, homemaker and care giver, Mildred taught Business Administration at Westford Academy where she also coached basketball. Later in her life after her children were fully grown Mildred taught special needs children for the Lowell Public Schools.
An avid Patriots and Red Sox fan, she enjoyed cooking and reading but was at her happiest when she was with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mildred is survived two daughters Mary Rita Gagnon of Chelmsford and Laurie Ann Prive and her husband Mark of Hampton, NH; a son Donald P. Gagnon, Jr. and his fiancée Kathy of Nashua, NH; four grandchildren Rebecca Husmer and her husband Steve, Samuel Gagnon, Adam Prive and Mitchell Prive; a sister Mary Roark of Chelmsford; a sister-in-law Lorraine Bragan of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Frederick Fahey and the late Ann Rita Beattie.
Gagnon
Friends may call the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. Monday June 22, 2020 followed by her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at ST. RITA CHURCH at 12:00 NOON. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in North Tewksbury. (Appropriate social distancing protocols required by the state will be in place during all segments of the services). E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the National Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for Mildred K. Gagnon
Lowell
Mildred K. (Fahey) Gagnon, 88, of Lowell, passed away peacefully at D'Youville Senior Care Center in Lowell surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday June 16, 2020.
She was the loving wife for 64 years of the late Donald P. Gagnon, Sr., who died May 27, 2019.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, September 4, 1931, a daughter of the late Frederick and the late Anna (Gill) Fahey, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School where she served as a Girl Officer. Mildred went on to Salem State College where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Education.
Prior to her role as a mother, homemaker and care giver, Mildred taught Business Administration at Westford Academy where she also coached basketball. Later in her life after her children were fully grown Mildred taught special needs children for the Lowell Public Schools.
An avid Patriots and Red Sox fan, she enjoyed cooking and reading but was at her happiest when she was with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mildred is survived two daughters Mary Rita Gagnon of Chelmsford and Laurie Ann Prive and her husband Mark of Hampton, NH; a son Donald P. Gagnon, Jr. and his fiancée Kathy of Nashua, NH; four grandchildren Rebecca Husmer and her husband Steve, Samuel Gagnon, Adam Prive and Mitchell Prive; a sister Mary Roark of Chelmsford; a sister-in-law Lorraine Bragan of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Frederick Fahey and the late Ann Rita Beattie.
Gagnon
Friends may call the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. Monday June 22, 2020 followed by her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at ST. RITA CHURCH at 12:00 NOON. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in North Tewksbury. (Appropriate social distancing protocols required by the state will be in place during all segments of the services). E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the National Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for Mildred K. Gagnon
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 20, 2020.