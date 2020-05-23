…formerly of Concord NH; 95
TEWKSBURY
Mrs. Mildred L. (Frace) Barnes, age 95, died peacefully on Thursday, May 21, of health complications at the Blaire House of Tewksbury, where she had been a resident for the last eight years. She was the beloved wife of Francis F. Barnes, who died in 1971.
She was born in Chelsea, one of 4 children of the late Frank and Rose Frace, and lived in Chelsea, Medford, Concord NH.
She leaves three daughters, Diane Sacco and her husband Carmine of Tewksbury, MA, Nancy Pignone and her husband Phillip of Attleboro, MA, Judy McNeil and her husband David of Billerica, MA; and two sons the late Francis Barnes and the late Michael Barnes of New Hampshire. Seven Grandchildren: Carmen and his wife Denise, David and his wife Lisa, Bobby and his wife Angela, Jenna and her husband Terry, Phillip and his wife Eneida, Madison and his wife Caitlyn, Shayla; nine Great Grandchildren: Cameron, Josh, Jayvon, Isabella, Shaelyn, Dylan, Lilly, Braedon, Logan.
Arrangements
With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and limited numbers, visiting hours will be held Wednesday morning, May 27, from 9:00 a.m until 10:30 a.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Graveside Committal Prayers will be offered at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452, are encouraged. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Barnes family. visit www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 23, 2020.