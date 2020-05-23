Mildred L. Barnes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
…formerly of Concord NH; 95

TEWKSBURY

Mrs. Mildred L. (Frace) Barnes, age 95, died peacefully on Thursday, May 21, of health complications at the Blaire House of Tewksbury, where she had been a resident for the last eight years. She was the beloved wife of Francis F. Barnes, who died in 1971.

She was born in Chelsea, one of 4 children of the late Frank and Rose Frace, and lived in Chelsea, Medford, Concord NH.

She leaves three daughters, Diane Sacco and her husband Carmine of Tewksbury, MA, Nancy Pignone and her husband Phillip of Attleboro, MA, Judy McNeil and her husband David of Billerica, MA; and two sons the late Francis Barnes and the late Michael Barnes of New Hampshire. Seven Grandchildren: Carmen and his wife Denise, David and his wife Lisa, Bobby and his wife Angela, Jenna and her husband Terry, Phillip and his wife Eneida, Madison and his wife Caitlyn, Shayla; nine Great Grandchildren: Cameron, Josh, Jayvon, Isabella, Shaelyn, Dylan, Lilly, Braedon, Logan.

Arrangements

With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and limited numbers, visiting hours will be held Wednesday morning, May 27, from 9:00 a.m until 10:30 a.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Graveside Committal Prayers will be offered at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452, are encouraged. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Barnes family. visit www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Mildred L. Barnes

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Committal
11:30 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved