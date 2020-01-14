Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
North Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Mildred M. Hehir

Mildred M. Hehir Obituary
Of N. Chelmsford

Mildred M. Hehir, 101, of N. Chelmsford, MA died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Bethany Health Care Center, Framingham.

The last of nine children of the late Bryan and Catherine (Pyne) Hehir, she graduated from Chelmsford High School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1936. She earned a BA in Latin from Regis College in 1941 and a Master's in Education from Fitchburg State College.

Mildred retired from the Chelmsford School system after 50 years of service. She taught French for twenty years, served as Student Counsel Advisor, Guidance Counselor and was a former Cheerleader Coach.

She was a member of the Chelmsford Sr. Citizens Club and past member of the Town's Democratic Committee. She loved sports, politics and reading.

She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church and member of the Blessed Sodality.

She is survived by a nephew, Rev. J. Bryan Hehir; a niece Anne Marie Hehir-Gillis of N. Andover; a niece in-law, Bonnie Fuller-Hehir of Chelmsford, MA; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Joseph, Thomas, William, Edmund, Catherine, Mary, Emily, Anne Hehir and her nephew Tim Hehir.

Hehir

Mildred M. Hehir of N. Chelmsford, MA died Jan. 13, 2020. Visiting hours Thurs. 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral Friday at 10 am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11 am at St. John's Church, N. Chelmsford, MA. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in her name to the . ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 14, 2020
