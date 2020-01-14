|
Of N. Chelmsford
Mildred M. Hehir, 101, of N. Chelmsford, MA died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Bethany Health Care Center, Framingham.
The last of nine children of the late Bryan and Catherine (Pyne) Hehir, she graduated from Chelmsford High School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1936. She earned a BA in Latin from Regis College in 1941 and a Master's in Education from Fitchburg State College.
Mildred retired from the Chelmsford School system after 50 years of service. She taught French for twenty years, served as Student Counsel Advisor, Guidance Counselor and was a former Cheerleader Coach.
She was a member of the Chelmsford Sr. Citizens Club and past member of the Town's Democratic Committee. She loved sports, politics and reading.
She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church and member of the Blessed Sodality.
She is survived by a nephew, Rev. J. Bryan Hehir; a niece Anne Marie Hehir-Gillis of N. Andover; a niece in-law, Bonnie Fuller-Hehir of Chelmsford, MA; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Joseph, Thomas, William, Edmund, Catherine, Mary, Emily, Anne Hehir and her nephew Tim Hehir.
