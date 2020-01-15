|
Mildred M. Hehir
of N. Chelmsford, MA
Mildred M. Hehir of N. Chelmsford, MA died Jan. 13, 2020. Visiting hours Thurs. 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral Friday at 10 am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11 am at St. John's Church, N. Chelmsford, MA. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in her name to the . ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 15, 2020