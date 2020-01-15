Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
North Chelmsford, MA
Mildred M. Hehir

Mildred M. Hehir Obituary
Mildred M. Hehir
of N. Chelmsford, MA

Mildred M. Hehir of N. Chelmsford, MA died Jan. 13, 2020. Visiting hours Thurs. 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral Friday at 10 am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11 am at St. John's Church, N. Chelmsford, MA. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in her name to the . ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
