Mildred M. Ortolani

Loving Mother, Grandmother,



Sister, Aunt and Friend



BILLERICA - Mildred M. (Bennett) Ortolani, age 90, beloved wife of the late John A. Ortolani died peacefully Friday at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington with her family by her side.



She was born in Cambridge, October 31, 1928 a daughter of the late Roy A. Bennett and Leah (Butt) Bennett and lived in Somerville before moving to Billerica in 1970.



She was the proud and loving mother of Glen Ortolani and his wife Peg, John "Rick" Ortolani and his wife Melinda, the late Gregory Ortolani and his wife Lisa and Eric Ortolani and his companion Lisa Murray, all of Billerica. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, John, Jackie, Nick, Alex and Ethan as well as many nieces and nephews.



Mill was also a beloved sister, and sister-in-law of Herbert Bennett and his wife Theresa, Nina Stimpson, Barbara Devereaux, Dot Bertrand and her husband Albert, Patricia Bennett and Margaret Bennett. She is now lovingly reunited with her siblings, and in-laws Arabella "Maud" Gilgunn and her husband James, William Stimpson, John Bennett, Arthur Devereaux, Walter Bennett, and William "Billy" and his wife Elaine Bennett.



Mill's greatest joy in life was spending time with her husband Johnny and their family. She was an avid Red Sox fan who was lucky enough to see Ted Williams play at Fenway Park at age 9 and celebrate their most recent World Series win at age 89, never missing a game along the way.



In addition to those family members, Mill had many friends with whom she shared fond memories and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.



ORTOLANI - Of Billerica, formerly of Somerville, Feb 15. Mildred M. Ortolani. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Country Club of Billerica, 53 Baldwin Rd., Billerica on Sunday, February 24 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service to be held at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mill's name to the , 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472. Donations can also be made via phone at 1-800-272-3900 or online at http://alz.org/donate. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.