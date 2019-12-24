|
Millie (Colarusso) Briana, 101 of Lowell, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Northwood Nursing Home. She was the widow of the late Frank W. Briana who passed away in 2000 after many years of marriage.
Born in East Boston on November 26, 1918, Mildred was a daughter of the late Felix Colarusso and the late Angelina (Pagluica) Colarusso. She was raised in East Boston, where she attended the area schools, graduating from Continuation School.
After she married Frank, they moved to Chelmsford for a short time before moving to Lowell, where she settled for the past 60 years and was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church.
Mildred was a devoted grandmother and took great pride in raising her family. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Delaney of Lowell; and her grandchildren, Brian T. Delaney of Merrimac, Christina Murphy and her husband, Fred of Ashby, and Theresa Mongan and her husband, Peter of Moultonborough, NH. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Erin Delaney, Tim Mongan and his wife, Jessie, Stephanie Mongan, Trevor Murphy and Eric Murphy; and her great-great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Lucy, and Aubrey.
She was predeceased by her son-in-law, the late Brian J. Delaney; and her siblings, the late Dominic Colarusso, the late Frank Colarusso, the late Matilda Grana, the late Theresa Patti, and the late Tony Colarusso.
