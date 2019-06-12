|
|
longtime resident of Dracut, MA; 93
PELHAM
Mildred R. Close, age 93, passed away at her daughter's home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Wallace Close, with whom she spent over 20 happy years of marriage.
Born in Lawrence, MA on September 24, 1925, she was a daughter of the late John and Frances (McEvoy) Hefferon. Mildred lived in Dracut, MA for almost 70 years. She spent the last months of her life in Pelham, NH at her daughter's home due to declining health. Mildred had a lengthy career as an LPN. She worked as one for 33 years at Lowell General Hospital. Following her retirement though, she found her way back to Lowell General, and served as a patient sitter up into her early 90's.
Millie loved all things having to do with animals, and in her lifetime owned many pets to include cats, dogs, a skunk, a raccoon, an alligator, and ferret. She loved spending time at her camp up in Wentworth Location, NH. She also looked forward to her yearly camping trip to Salisbury Beach in which she continued into her 80s. Above all else though, she loved spending time with her family. Her stubbornness and zest for life will continue to inspire them throughout the years.
Surviving Mildred, are her two children, Lawrence R. Poindexter of Colebrook, NH, and Leah Reynolds and her husband Jay of Pelham; her step-daughter, Michelle Bower of Pelham; her nine grandchildren, Tara-Lee Lynch and her husband John, Jay Reynolds, Jr. and his wife Karen, Nicholas Reynolds and his partner Katie Martin, Dawn Cooper and her husband John, Rick Poindexter, Todd Poindexter, Kelly Poindexter, Shawna Poindexter, and Tammy Poindexter, as well as many beloved great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved pets Cha-Cha, Smokey, and Angel.
Mildred is predeceased by her two sons, David W. Close, and Ronald W. Close and his wife Sharon, as well as her two grandchildren, Tara Close and Amanda Hill. She is also predeceased by her former husband David Bower.
Close
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Thursday, June 13 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. At the request of the family, burial will take place privately. To leave an online memory or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Mildred R. Close
Published in Lowell Sun on June 12, 2019