|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother
and Great-Grandmother
DRACUT
Mildred (Crowe) Shanks, a longtime resident of Dracut, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019, in Lowell, aged 99 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew Shanks Sr. to whom she was married for 65 years at the time of his passing in 2007.
Born in Lowell on August 8, 1920, the daughter of Robert and Mary Jane (Cotton) Crowe. She graduated from Lowell High School in 1938.
Millie met Andrew and they married on April 4, 1942, settling in Dracut to raise their family.
Mrs. Shanks was an active member of the former Hillside Congregational Church for many years. When Hillside merged with Christ Church United in Dracut, she continued her selfless devotion to faith and community. She served on the Board of Deaconess at Hillside, and was secretary and president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Dracut Square and Compass Club. She was also a member of the Oppela Temple #50, Daughters of the Nile, Puritan Chapter #54, and Order of the Eastern Star. Mildred also served as secretary for the River Valley House of Lowell.
Millie enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland. While she was a wonderful cook, she also enjoyed fine dining at her favorite restaurants. In her younger days, she was known to dance the night away at the Acacia Club in Dracut with her beloved Andrew. For the last few years, she lived at the Saab Residence in Lowell, where she made many new friends.
She is survived by three sons and their wives, Andrew Jr. and Judy Shanks of Michigan, Bruce and Vicki Shanks of Georgia, and Glenn and Voula Shanks of Dracut. Eight grandchildren: Andrew III and Pamela Shanks of Ohio, Jennifer and Robert Servoss of Michigan, Amy and Jayme Junga of Michigan, Garry and Dana Shanks of Kansas, Jason and Kristi Shanks of Iowa, Melodi Shanks of Georgia, Lisa and Thomas Sellinger of Andover, and Stacy and Chris Caron of Dracut. Sixteen great-grandchildren: Coleman, Austin and Hampton Shanks of Kansas, Joseph, Emma and Kylee Shanks of Iowa, Jack and Jayce Junga of Michigan, Gabriella, Isabella, and Sophia Shanks of Ohio, Hannah, Kaitlyn and Alyssa Sellinger of Andover, and Alexsa and Cameron Caron of Dracut. She is also survived by a number of loving nieces and nephews, including Debbie McDonnell and Mary Jane Barros who helped care for her over the years.
Shanks
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. followed by her Funeral Service at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Richardson Cemetery, Dracut. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the D'Youville Foundation, (check memo note: "Mrs. Shanks/Saab Residence"), 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854, or online at http://www.dyouville.org/dyouville-foundation/donate/, or to All Care Hospice, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Millie's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Mildred "Millie" Shanks
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 3, 2019