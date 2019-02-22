Mildred T. Ralls

Loving sister, aunt and grand aunt



Mildred T. Ralls, 92, of Lowell passed away peacefully Monday morning February 18, 2019 at the Willow Manor in Lowell.



A lifelong city resident, she was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on November 10, 1926. She was a daughter of the late Peter and the late Margaret (Lavery) Ralls. She attended Lowell schools and Lowell High School.



Prior to her retirement, she was a House Mother at the former Tewksbury Hospital School of Nursing. Previously, she worked at Western Electric in North Andover.



Active with her church, first at the Immaculate Conception in her youth but for most of her life at St. Margaret of Scotland in the Highlands, she was an extraordinary minister and a member of the Blessed Virgin Sodality of her parish for many years. In addition she was a longtime supporter of Boston Catholic Television.



However her most cherished time was when she was with her family.



Mildred is survived by her nieces and nephews Thomas J. Ralls of Tucson, Arizona, Gailanne Desmond of Lowell, Carolyn Haskell of Norwood, Donna M. Coffey and her husband Dennis of West Yarmouth, Dorothy Russell Daly of Templeton, Dorothy Ann Babbitt of Brewster, Gary Ralls and his wife Susan of Nashua, NH, Patrick W. Finneral and his wife Valerie of Lowell; many dear nieces and nephews.



She was also predeceased by her siblings Agnes Ralls, Thomas Ralls, Margaret Finneral, Mary Ellen Russell, Gertrude Ralls and Austin Ralls.



RALLS - Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Funeral Mass to be celebrated Monday morning February 25, 2019 at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish at 10 o'clock. Burial will be private. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to St. Margaret of Scotland Parish Restoration Fund, 374 Stevens St., Lowell, MA 01851. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME - (978) 458-8768.