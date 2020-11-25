of Lowell
Mildred "Millie" Veronica (Nolan) Caputo of Lowell died peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home where she was surrounded by loving family and friends.
Born in Providence, RI on October 6, 1943, Mildred was the daughter of the late Michael D. and Mildred (Nihan) Nolan. She was a graduate of North Attleboro High School with the class of 1961; she also attended Merrimack College and Middlesex Community College.
In her early years, Mildred was employed with L.G. Balfour Co. in North Attleboro, MA, and with American Cyanamid Co. in Wallingford, CT. She has music training in piano, organ and voice with private instructors over a period of ten years. As a second career, she became a Liturgical Musician playing the organ for the former St. Peter Parish in Lowell from 1981 to 1986. She worked at St. John the Evangelist Parish in N. Chelmsford from 1986 until retiring in 1995 and was the Music Director during her time there, directing the children's choir and other musical programs.
Mildred was a communicant at St. Peter Church in Lowell and St. John the Evangelist Church. She was involved with The Rainbow Connection Camp for Handicapped Children. She enjoyed singing and playing the organ and piano, and loved writing poems.
She was formerly married to Louis V. Caputo. Besides her former husband, Mildred is survived by three daughters, Paulette Caputo of Wesley Chapel, NC; and Danielle Caputo and Michelle Caputo; three sisters, Mary L. Murphy of Lowell, Eileen F. Nolan of North Attleboro, and Sheila E. Ficco of Sandy Springs, GA; a brother, Dennis Nolan and his wife Mattie of Salem, NH, a sister in-law, Barbara (McCullen) Nolan of Attleboro, MA; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late David L. Caputo of Billerica who died in 1982 and sister of the late Michael Nolan and Kathleen Pratt.
Visitation Fri. from 9:30 to 10:30AM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, followed by a funeral mass at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Church in North Chelmsford. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association
