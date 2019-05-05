|
Loving Mother and Grandmother BILLERICA Millie F. Fowler, age 91, wife of the late Arthur E. Fowler, passed away peacefully on Friday with her family at her side.
She was born in Malden, May 4, 1927, a daughter of the late Carl J. and Harriet L. (Chick) Whitcomb and lived in Somerville and Medford before moving to Billerica over 65 years ago.
Mrs. Fowler is survived by her daughter, Marie Finnell and her husband Rick of Billerica; her sons, Arthur Fowler and his wife Linda, and David Fowler and his late wife Leticia, all of Texas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Jacqui (Chris), Christopher, LoriBeth, Michael, Susan, Matthew and Richard, and two great-grandchildren; Benjamin and William. FOWLER Of Billerica, May 3, Millie F. (Whitcomb) Fowler, A visitation will be held Monday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 9-11 am, with a service to be held at 11 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made to Elder Services of Merrimack Valley, 280 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843 or a . The family wishes to thank Life Care of Merrimack Valley for the care given to their Mother over the last few months. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 5, 2019