Milton Hadley Jr., 88, of Chelmsford, MA passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Members of his family include, his beloved wife Mary E. (Peters) Hadley with whom he would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on November 16th; four children and their spouses, Deborah and Robert Kelly of Chelmsford, MA, Robert and Mary Jane Hadley of Nashua, NH, William and Gail Hadley of Londonderry, NH, James Hadley and his partner Laura Linera of Pepperell, MA; ten grandchildren, Christopher Kelly, Michael Kelly, Jeffery Hadley, Kelly Hadley, Joseph Hadley, Alexander Hadley, Taylor Hadley, Benjamin Hadley, Nicholas Hadley, and Morgan Hadley; a brother, William Hadley and his wife Priscilla Hadley of Chelmsford, MA. His son, Robert Hadley of Nashua, NH passed away on May 03, 2018.
Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Milton and Ida J. (Wikander) Hadley. He graduated from Lowell Trade School. He proudly served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He owned and operated Milton E. Hadley & Sons Upholstery of Chelmsford. He was a life member of the Tyngsboro Sportsman Club, a former member of Stony Brook Sportsman Club, a former member of the Nabnasset Country Club and was a former Chelmsford youth hockey coach. He loved to play golf. He also enjoyed archery, fishing, hunting, gardening, boating, and was an avid lobsterman and trapper. More than anything he loved spending time with his family in the backyard pool.
Milton Earl of Chelmsford, MA passed away Thursday, August 1. Visiting hours Sunday, 2 to 6 P.M. Funeral Monday at 10:00 AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford. Burial will take place at the Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251- 4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 3, 2019