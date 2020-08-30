1/1
Miriam Anne (Sweeney) Murphy
1939 - 2020
Tampa, FL

Miriam Anne (Sweeney) Murphy, 81, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Following serious heart surgery several years ago, her fighting spirit along with dedicated care from her family and doctors allowed her to live a surprisingly full and longer life.

Miriam was born on May 23, 1939, the eldest daughter of the late Dr. Joseph D. Sweeney and Helen (Callahan) Sweeney of Lowell, MA. She was raised in Lowell where she attended the Sacred Heart School and Academy of Notre Dame, Tyingsboro, Class of 1957. After graduating from Boston College in 1961 with a nursing degree, Miriam worked as an RN at the Rutland VA as well as in her father's private practice. .After having the opportunity to live from coast to coast, Miriam settled in Tampa with her family in 1977. Miriam or "Nana" as she was fondly known, was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who made every house where the family lived a warm and loving home. She will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her.

She is survived by her husband, Hugh F. Murphy, to whom she was happily married for 59 years after being sweethearts throughout high school and college; her daughters, Rosemary Horvat (Richard), Eileen Murphy, Catherine Edmonds (Robert) and her son, Hugh J. Murphy (Jennifer); grandchildren, Andrew (Natalia), Jeremy, Nathan, Nicholas, Hannah, Lily and Kathleen all of Tampa. Miriam is also survived by her brothers, Joseph D. Sweeney (Paula) of Dracut, Dr. William E. Sweeney (Marie) of Tewksbury, Attorney Thomas E. Sweeney, former solicitor for the City of Lowell, her sister, Helen C. "Cathy" Sweeney of Lowell, and many nieces, nephews and cousins of the Callahan, Nunnery, Redding and Sweeney families. She is preceded in death by her brother, George L. Sweeney and his wife Nani of Maui, HI.

Miriam's family has established "The Miriam Sweeney - Murphy Memorial Fund" to support the Dr. Joseph D. Sweeney Park in Lowell, MA. The fund will be administered through the Greater Lowell Community Foundation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the fund by visiting www.glcfoundation.org or by check made payable to the Greater Lowell Community Foundation (name the fund in the memo section), 100 Merrimack Street, Ste 202, Lowell, MA 01852.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm, with a service to follow, on Saturday, September 5th, at Blount-Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood, Tampa, FL.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
8139682231
or

