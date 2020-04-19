|
|
a lifelong Lowell resident
LOWELL
Miriam E. Jump, 80, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14. She passed away at her home in Belvidere, with her loving family at her side, after a long battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Edward Jump and the late Leona (Armstrong) Jump.
She was born on November 2, 1939, in Lowell and attended the Immaculate Conception Grammar School and the Academy of Notre Dame in Tyngsboro. After high school graduation, she joined the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur; during this time she was known as Sister Leona Edward, SND and later, Sister Miriam Elizabeth SND. She also continued her education, earning her first Master's Degree from Emmanuel College and a second Master's from Salem State University in the education field.
A lifelong educator, she taught at various schools throughout Massachusetts from 1957 until 1972 as a Sister of Notre Dame and then as a layperson within the City of Lowell school system until her retirement in the early 2000's.
Miriam was an avid collector and had several hobbies including interior decorating, cooking, arts and crafts and gardening. Her fierce independence was one of her most memorable qualities. She worked tirelessly in her yard, in all kinds of weather, planting flowers, mowing the lawn and shoveling snow. She was definitely and inspiration to everyone around her! Most of all, her devotion to her faith and the field of education are her legacies. The countless lives she touched as a Sister of Notre Dame and as a teacher in the Lowell Public School system will leave a lasting impression on the world.
She was a lifelong parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell. She was also a member of the Immaculate Conception Woman's Guild, the Immaculate Conception Choir, the Massachusetts Teacher's Association and the Poore Clare's Guild.
She is survived by her siblings; Edward G. "Ted" Jump and his wife, Peggy, of Lowell, and Martha (Jump) Piper and her husband, Charles, of Strafford, NH, several nieces and nephews including Robert Jump, Miriam (Jump) DeSantis, Valerie (Jump) Collins, Edward Jump, Kerri-Lynn(Jump) Montgomery, Timothy Piper, Christopher Piper and Brenda (Piper) Godwin; several grand-nieces, grand-nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind her dear friend, Carol Costas of Lowell. Last but not least, she well be truly missed by her beloved dog, Bella.
She was also a sister of the late Robert E. Jump and aunt to the late Bryan Jump.
Jump
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY INCLUDING HER BURIAL AT ST. MARY CEMETERY. A MASS OF RESURRECTION WILL BE OFFERED AT A LATER DATE AT THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH IN LOWELL. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLEASE SEND MEMORIAL DONATIONS IN MIRIAM'SNAME TO THE MONASTERY OF ST. CLARE, P.O. BOX 333, LOWELL, MA. WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO KINDLY CHECK THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME FACEBOOK PAGE AND WEBSITE FOR UPDATES IN THE FUTURE. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for Miriam E. "Mim" Jump
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2020