Miriam W. Perry, 67, of Tewksbury, MA died Sunday July 28, 2019 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Chelmsford.
She was married to James Perry with whom she celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on October 18th.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late John and Grace Weldon. She graduated from Keith Hall with the class of 1969 and attended Northeastern University.
She retired in 2009 from Saints Memorial Hospital of Lowell, MA. Previously she worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Lowell.
She loved spending time with her grandsons, spoiling them. Miriam enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage.
Besides her husband she is survived by her daughter, Karla and her husband David Pereira of Dracut, MA; grandchildren, Cameron, Davin, and Justin Pereira; brother, John and his wife Roberta Weldon of Tiverton, RI; sister-in-law, Eleanor Vail of Las Vegas, NV; lifelong friends, Mary Kaupilla and Barbara Geoffroy, and several nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Timothy Perry and sister of the late James Weldon.
Visiting hours Tuesday from 9am to 11am followed by a service at 11am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 4, 2019