longtime resident of Lowell; 82
LOWELL
Monique O. (Belanger) Harrison, age 82, a longtime resident of Lowell died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell. She passed away peacefully, with her loving and devoted husband, Richard J. Harrison by her side, to whom she was married to for 58 years.
She was born in Lowell on October 7, 1937, and was a daughter of the late Armand J. and Aurore D. (Beauchesne) Belanger. She was a graduate of St. Louis School and St. Louis Academy, both in Lowell.
Prior to her retirement, Monique was employed as a crossing guard for the Lowell Public Schools. Earlier in life she was employed as a secretary at the E.N. Rogers VA Hospital, in Bedford.
She loved doing things with her husband, especially taking long walks, playing cards, and trips to the casino. She also enjoyed spending time in the company of her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored.
In addition to her husband, Monique is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-laws, Robert and Beth (Hauze) Harrison of Chelmsford and Steven and Terri (Hreha) Harrison of Westford; her daughter Janet Harrison of Brattleboro, VT; four grandchildren, Tyler Harrison, Jason Shatney, Brett Harrison, and Nicole Harrison; two sisters, Doris Grady and Yvette Grady, both of Lowell; a brother-in-law, George Harrison and his wife Joan of Lowell; three sisters-in-law, Eleanor Belanger of Lowell, Ann Tanguay of Merrimack,NH, Aline Cameron and her husband James of Lowell; her dearest friend, Fleurette Boutin of Dracut; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Andre Belanger, Anita Toupin, Gloria Rondeau, Irene Papillon, and Gladys Belanger.
Monique's family would like to thank the staff of D'Youville Senior Care for their care and compassion throughout her stay there.
HARRISON
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Monique's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Tuesday, March 10th from 9:00 until 11:00 AM followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to D'Youville Senior Care, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 8, 2020