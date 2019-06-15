|
Morgan F. Mayo of Boxford formerly of Wilmington
Morgan F. Mayo, age 22, of Boxford, formerly of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2019. Morgan was the cherished daughter of Joseph and Tamra "Tammy" (Bourgon) Mayo of Boxford, formerly of Wilmington, loving sister of Derek Mayo, cherished granddaughter of Ernest & Florence Bourgon and the late Joseph & Jeanne Mayo, dear niece of Ellen Mayo and Matthew & Christina Mayo, special cousin of Jessica & Thomas Nixon and their children Jackson & Mason, Daniel Camarda, Nicholas & Stacey LeBlanc, Christopher & Kristi LeBlanc and Stephanie LeBlanc. Morgan is also survived by her beloved dog Marley as well as many close friends.
Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Monday, June 17th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Morgan's Celebration of Life will be held at the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 87 Church St., Wilmington, on Tuesday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Morgan's memory may be made to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, 2500 S 27th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85009. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 15, 2019