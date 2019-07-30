Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Morris R. "Moe" Anderson

Morris R. "Moe" Anderson Obituary
of Wilmington

Wilmington

Anderson, Morris R. "Moe", age 68, of Wilmington, passed away on July 27, 2019. Moe was the beloved husband of devoted wife Sheila (Welch) Anderson, father of Robert Anderson of Wilmington, Michael Sweeney of Nashua and Mark Sweeney & Colleen Kerrigan of Lowell, loving "Grampy" of Corrine, Hailey and Ashlynn, cherished son of the late Robert and Norma (Mandeville) Anderson, dear brother of Roberta O'Leary & her husband Jack of Billerica, Martha Brackett & her late husband Jim of Merrimack, NH, Sydna Anderson & her husband John Kroll of Melrose, Sonja Anderson & the late Harry Opie of Lowell, brother-in-law of Kathy Slater of Lowell. Moe is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Anderson

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Wednesday, July 31st from 10:00-12:00 noon immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Wildwood Cemetery Veterans Section, Wilmington. Memorial donation's in Moe's memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 or dav.org. Moe was a U.S. Marine Veteran who proudly served during Vietnam. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on July 30, 2019
