Loving Mother, Grandmother
and Great-Grandmother
Billerica
Muriel I. Scott, Age 89, wife of the late Alfred R. Scott died Monday at the Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.
She was born in St. Johnsbury, VT, June 28, 1930, a daughter of the late Herbert C. and Marion J. (Blandin) Johnston and lived in Somerville before moving to Billerica 60 years ago.
Mrs. Scott was employed in the Payroll Department at Millipore for 20 years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed spending time and traveling with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Smith and her husband Edward of Billerica, Susan Campbell of N. Chelmsford and Carol Ashe and her husband Dave of Billerica; her sons, Robert Scott of Billerica, David Scott of Hudson, NH and Fred Scheu and his wife Nancy of Billerica. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Janice Bezanson, mother-in-law of the late Kenneth Campbell and Sheri Scott and grandmother of the late Michael Scott.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, July 24 at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 4-7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday at the First Congregational Church, 18 Andover Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on July 24, 2019