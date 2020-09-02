Accomplished Violinist, Pianist,
Accordionist, and Organist
TEWKSBURY: Muriel L. (Eggen) Marchessault, age 86, a resident of Tewksbury for over 60 years, passed away on August 31, 2020, at the Christopher House in Worcester.
She was the beloved wife of Paul E. Marchessault, with whom she celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on February 4, 2020.
Born in Maxbass, North Dakota on November 28, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Leonard I. Eggen and the late Lena R. (Rinkle) Eggen.
Muriel was raised in Spokane, Washington, attended local schools and graduated from Lewis & Clark High School.
Following high school, she attended Whitworth University in Spokane, WA.
In 1959, she and her husband moved to Tewksbury, where they raised their four children.
Prior to her retirement, Muriel was employed as a Communications Specialist by the Wang Corporation, where she worked for over 20 years.
She was a longtime member, pianist, and chorister of the First Baptist Church in Tewksbury, and the Tewksbury Interfaith Choir. In addition, she served as the organist for the St. William's Church Children's Choir.
Muriel enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, and would donate many of her quilts and hand knit items to local church organizations and fairs. She also loved cooking, traveling abroad, attending live theatre, and serving on the Tewksbury Little League Women's Auxiliary.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her four children, Mark E. Marchessault and his wife Leslie of Pepperell, Laurine M. Ferrarini of Chicopee, Jeanette L. Krapf and her husband Paul K. of Mason, NH, and Gerald L. Marchessault and his wife Janet of Chelmsford; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Muriel was the sister of the late Carmelita Walter, Elton and Carlisle Eggen.
Calling hours will be Friday, Sept. 4, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Her Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, at 10:30 a.m., at the First Baptist Church, 1500 Andover St., Tewksbury. Family and friends are asked to meet at church. Private interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In accordance with State guidelines, masks/face coverings, and social distancing is required at all venues. Kindly Omit Flowers. Donations honoring Muriel may be made to the First Baptist Church, 1500 Andover St., Tewksbury, MA 01876 or to the Alzheimer's Association
309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.