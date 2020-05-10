Muriel P. Slater
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHELMSFORD

It is with great sadness that the family of Muriel P. Slater announce her passing. Muriel was 91 and a lifelong resident of Chelmsford. She died peacefully in her home Thursday May 7, 2020. Born in Lowell September 26,1928 to the late Robert W. and Agnes A. Mitchell. She attended Lowell Public schools and worked at the Shaw Print where she met and married Raymond W. Slater on April 6, 1947 and was married for 56 years before his passing in 2003. Muriel's proudest accomplishment was her family. She enjoyed summers on Plum Island and cruising with family and friends. Once widowed, she moved to McFarland Manor and remained independent, driving to McDonald's each day for ice-coffee and to the library for her large print books. Muriel is survived by her three loving children, Patricia J. Paquette of Tewksbury, Robert and wife Wendy Slater of Beacon Falls, Ct., Cynthia A. Slater and life partner Steven Burns of Amesbury. Five grandchildren Erik Paquette, Kimberly Servino, Jeromy Slater, Bryan Slater and Aaron Slater. Six great grandchildren Samantha Paquette Brown, Elliott Paquette, Olivia and Will Servino, Nicholas and Logan Slater. One sister Elizabeth Bowlan and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Raymond and siblings Robert Mitchell, Norma Paquette, Donald Mitchell, William Mitchell and son- in- law George Paquette. Funeral Services and interment will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Muriel P. Slater


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Remember Muriel from a very young age visiting my mom , Rita Ahearn , for tea on Mandy occasions. Nice lady.
Bernard Ahearn
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved