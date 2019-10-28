|
CHELMSFORD- Myron D. Burtman, age 71, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Jacqueline C. (Beaulieu) Burtman with whom he shared 45 years of marriage.
He was born in Boston on March 12, 1948 and was a son of the late Robert and Eleanor (Sall) Burtman.
Myron was a graduate of Northeastern University where he earned his Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice. Prior to his retirement, he owned his own printing business for many years. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to give back to his community. Most of all, Myron cherished the time he spent with his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Myron leaves his children; David Burtman and his wife Jani Fowler of Douglas, Steve Burtman of Lowell, Rebecca Wright and her husband Adam of North Reading, Karen Safro of New Hampshire, his 4 grandchildren, Lucas, Mila, Dylan, and Maxwell. He also leaves his sister; Judy Burtman and Guy Scarpino of Maine as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His Funeral Service will be held at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD on Tuesday, October 29th at 11:00am. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wish Project, 166 Middlesex St., North Chelmsford, MA 01863. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM. and find us on Facebook.
