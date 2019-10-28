Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myron Burtman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myron D. Burtman


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myron D. Burtman Obituary
CHELMSFORD- Myron D. Burtman, age 71, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Jacqueline C. (Beaulieu) Burtman with whom he shared 45 years of marriage.

He was born in Boston on March 12, 1948 and was a son of the late Robert and Eleanor (Sall) Burtman.

Myron was a graduate of Northeastern University where he earned his Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice. Prior to his retirement, he owned his own printing business for many years. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to give back to his community. Most of all, Myron cherished the time he spent with his family.

In addition to his loving wife, Myron leaves his children; David Burtman and his wife Jani Fowler of Douglas, Steve Burtman of Lowell, Rebecca Wright and her husband Adam of North Reading, Karen Safro of New Hampshire, his 4 grandchildren, Lucas, Mila, Dylan, and Maxwell. He also leaves his sister; Judy Burtman and Guy Scarpino of Maine as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

His Funeral Service will be held at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD on Tuesday, October 29th at 11:00am. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wish Project, 166 Middlesex St., North Chelmsford, MA 01863. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM. and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Myron D. Burtman
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now