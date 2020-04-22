|
of Methuen and Windham, NH
Myrtis (Shapiro) Fineman, 98, born in Lawrence, Massachusetts on May 19, 1921 of Methuen and Windham, NH, passed away at NewBridge on the Charles where she had been a resident since 2015. Myrtis was the beloved wife of the late Louis Fineman, New Hampshire dairy farmer and founder of Pelham Bank and Trust of Pelham, Windham, and Salem, devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Lena (Stoletski) Shapiro, and sister of the late Natalie Shapiro. Mrs. Fineman was the proud mother of Neil Fineman and his wife, Susan (Capone) Fineman, Pamela (Fineman) Maltz and husband Dr. David Maltz. She leaves three grandchildren; Cara Fineman and her husband David Sobol, Lyle Maltz and his husband Sam Dumas, Dr. Lily Maltz and her husband, Matthew LaPaglia, and five great-grandchildren; Dylan, Alexa, and Gavin Sobol, and Lena and Louis LaPaglia.
Mrs. Fineman graduated from of one of Lawrence High School's largest classes in 1939. In her early years she was a singer who married a young farmer, moving to Tower Hill in Methuen to raise their family. They were married for over 50 years, partners in family, business and travel.
Myrtis was an avid athlete who enjoyed skating, softball, bowling, and golf. She liked to recall that she could beat the boys of her own age in local sports. She loved the Red Sox, the New England Patriots and the PGA. Her favorite athletes were Ted Williams, Tom Brady, and Tiger Woods. She was a super fan and rarely missed a game on TV.
Myrtis Fineman had a commanding presence and boundless energy which she conferred on a wide circle of friends and a score of cousins with whom she remained close. She rarely went anywhere on the North Shore without meeting someone from her class or family. She showed interest in the lives of everyone around her, knew you well in the space of one conversation, catalogued all the best doctors you should call when ailing or hurt, and did not shy from dispensing advice. The telephone was her favorite pastime as evidenced by the size of her address book and the number of times she spoke with friends and family on a weekly basis. Myrtis maintained her driver's license into her 90's driving some 20,000 miles a year, proving her independence to all. Another pastime was supporting charities of all denominations and affiliations, regularly answering mail appeals. She had a generous heart and an indomitable spirit.
Mrs. Fineman was a life member of Hadassah, proud member of Temple Emanuel in Andover, MA, the Sisterhood of Emanuel Temple, Vesper Country Club in Tyngsboro, MA, a charter member of the Holy Family Ladies Auxiliary, and life-long supporter of Lawrence General Hospital.
In her later years she enjoyed the company of her neighbor and friend, the late Sidney Shaer, and her friend and caregiver, Val Mallers. There was nothing she loved more than being with her family. She believed strongly in the education of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and supported their aspirations and successes. Mrs. Fineman's legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were cherished and nurtured by her love. She will be missed by her family, friends, and the community at NewBridge on the Charles.
Services were private and held at the Temple Emanuel Cemetery, Lawrence. Arrangements were by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Bradford – Haverhill.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 22, 2020