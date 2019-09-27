|
Myrtle Cecelia Gardner
lifelong Pepperell resident
Myrtle Cecelia Gardner, affectionately known as 'Tissy', age 81, of Pepperell, MA passed away at home surrounded by family on Monday, September 23, 2019. Myrtle was born on March 23, 1938 in Pepperell, MA to the late Louise M. (Drew) formerly of Dunstable, MA and Robert C. Soucy formerly of Nashua, NH. She was the best Mom, Grandma, and Mother-in-Law anyone could ever ask for.
Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband David Gardner Sr. and younger sister, Joanne Coffman. Survivors include her three children: daughter Lisa Wood and her husband Christopher, son David Gardner Jr. and his wife Nancy, and son Robert Gardner, all of Pepperell, MA. Also survived by grandson Matthew Wood and his wife Michelle of Chelmsford, MA.
GARDNER - Myrtle C. (Soucy) of Pepperell. September 23, 2019. A graveside service for family and friends will be held to honor Myrtle's life on Monday, September 30, at 2 PM at the Pepperell Association Cemetery, Park St., Pepperell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Audubon Society at www.audubon.org. For complete notice please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 27, 2019