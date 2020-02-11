Lowell Sun Obituaries
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:45 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel
96 Riverneck Rd
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Nancy A. Landry


1919 - 2020
Nancy A. Landry Obituary
former Dracut resident; 100

LOWELL

Nancy A. (Gallo) (Griffin) Landry, age 100, a resident of Lowell and former Dracut resident died Sunday, February 9th 2020 at D'Youville Senior Care with her loving son by her side. She was the wife of the late Donald C. Landry, who died in 2003 and the late Edward P. Griffin, who died in 1962.

She was born in Somerville on December 21, 1919.

Prior to her retirement, Nancy was employed for many years by Courier Citizen in Lowell.

She was a communicant of St. Mary Magdalen Church.

Nancy found the most joy in life by spending time with others, whether it be with her family or as a member of the Dracut Senior Citizens Club, the Dracut Council on Aging, and the Friends of the Dracut Elderly.

She is survived by her son, Michael Griffin and his wife Nancy Howe of Billerica; her great-grandson, William Carroll of Billerica; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also the grandmother of the late Shawn Griffin and the sister of the late Florence Valkavitch, Mary Hughes, and Salvatore Gallo.

LANDRY

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nancy's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Friday from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM followed by her Funeral Service at 12:45PM at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 96 Riverneck Rd,. Chelmsford. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Saab Residence, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01850. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Nancy A. Landry
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 11, 2020
