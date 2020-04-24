|
|
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt;
Lowell
Nancy A. (Lamphier) Netzer, 78, of Lowell died Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Northwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Lowell. She was the beloved wife of the late Floyd A. "Andy" Netzer who died January 27, 2020.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, November 10, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. Lamphier and the late Irene A. (Allen) Lamphier, she received her education in the Lowell school system.
Before retiring, Nancy was employed as a layout operator at Lucent Technology in North Andover, MA where she worked for over 27 years.
Among her many activities, she loved to playing bingo, crocheting, sewing and playing cards. She especially enjoyed vacationing on Newfound Lake in NH.
Nancy is survived by two sons Harold T. Pearson of Lowell, MA; and Jeffrey J. Pearson of Manchester, NH; a grandson Deven J. Pearson and his mother Kelly Martinez of Dracut, MA; a sister Florence Dube and her husband Gerard of Lowell, MA; three brothers John Lamphier of Littleton, MA; Clarence Lamphier and his wife Carol of Florida; and Richard Lamphier of Florida; many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister-in-law of Rosemarie Sullivan and her husband Robert of Townsend, MA.
She was the sister of the late: Fay Baillargeon; Ruth Carroll; Edward Lamphier (and his wife Gloria of Andover); Joan Gray and Wayne Lamphier; and Gerald Lamphier (and his wife Sheila of Florida).
There will be no calling hours. Funeral Services will be private. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to St. Jude's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458 – 8768.
View the online memorial for Nancy A. (Lamphier) Netzer
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2020