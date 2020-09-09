North Chelmsford
Nancy Ann Spicer, 80, of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts passed away quietly at her home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
Born on August 7, 1940 in Indianapolis, Indiana, Nancy was the eldest daughter of Allen and Nancy Ann (Niles) Spicer. Nancy attended high school at Mother of Mercy in Cincinnati, Ohio and received her undergraduate degree in Chemistry from Mount St. Joseph College in Cincinnati, Ohio. She went on to obtain a Master's degree in Biochemistry from the University of Cincinnati. Nancy's career spanned more than 45 years as a research scientist in drug development, immunology and pharmacology. The work conducted by her and her associates was published in peer reviewed scientific journals and presented at professional meetings and scientific conventions. She retired as a research scientist from ArQule in Woburn, MA in 2002. Nancy was also a strong proponent and role model for young women interested in STEM careers. A girl scout leader for more than 50 years, Nancy worked with these girls and young women, starting with a Girl Scout troop in Cincinnati, Ohio and then with a troop in Roxbury, Mass. In 1987 she started Troop 380 in Chelmsford, Mass. She mentored many girls and young women, many of whom she inspired to study sciences and to be independent. In addition, Nancy was a volunteer trainer, certifying Troop leaders in canoeing and camping for the Girl Scouts of eastern MA. She received many awards from the Girl Scout Councils as a troop leader and Training volunteer. Until very recently, Nancy was a leader in Troop 380. In addition to her work and philanthropy, she enjoyed many hobbies, including biking, swimming and Northern Canada wilderness canoeing with her Collie dogs. Nancy will be remembered as a devoted friend, sister and aunt. She is survived by her long-time friend Ruth Tanner Isaks of Salem, New Hampshire, her sisters, Mary Jane Hench (Doug) of Orange City, Florida and Patricia Denicola of Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as her many nieces and nephews
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor her memory may make a donation to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970 or northeastanimalshelter.org
