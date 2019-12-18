|
Nancy Claire Coughlin, passed away peacefully on Friday December 13, 2019 at Care Dimensions in Lincoln, Massachusetts. Her devotion to her family, friends and community will be missed and remembered by all who knew her.
Nancy was the fourth born child of Aloysius W. and Juliette K. Lavigueur Green. She was the sister of the late Gerald G. Green, the late Thomas E. Green, the late John B. Green, and the late Patricia Green Sevigny. She and her husband, the late Gerald Brady Coughlin, raised five wonderful children, Julie A. Foshay, Robin M. Koukias, Gerald B. Coughlin, Jr., Charles H. Coughlin II, and Jonathan J. Coughlin. Her granddaughters include Meghan F. Coughlin, Jessica Lee Paquette, Caroline K. Coughlin, Montana Rose Cole and Jamie Lee Flynn. Her grandsons are Charles H. Coughlin III, the late Thomas Edward Coughlin, Ryan Gerald Coughlin, Liam Brady Coughlin, Thomas Brady Cole, Jonathan J. Coughlin II, Brady E. Coughlin and Hunter D. Coughlin. Her daughters-in-law include the wonderful ladies Dawn M. Coughlin, Michelle Lee Paquette-Coughlin, Karen McDonough-Coughlin, and Cindi A. Coughlin; her sons-in-law were also a joy to her, Stephen A. Koukias and Bruce Foshay. She was also greatly blessed with great grandchildren: Olivia I. D. Chatier, Grace Suzanne Motard, Molly Venetia Coughlin, Dylan Thomas Coughlin, Raelynn Page Motard, Jayce Kaidin Desharnais, and Richard David Desharnais III.
Nancy had a lifelong friendship with her sister-in-law, Barbara Green, wife of the late John Green; the parents and children of the Green and Coughlin families spent wonderful, halcyon years together learning lessons of love, friendship and family. The spiritual and emotional support between the families over the past several years of loss, which have held so much tragedy, has been a true blessing.
Nancy attended Notre Dame Academy in Tyngsboro, MA as a young girl. The examples of faith and classical education provided there inspired Nancy to a lifelong love of literature, history and music. She attended Emmanuel College to study English and learned a love of sailing while there. She married her late husband, Gerald B. Coughlin on September 15, 1956 at St. Margaret's of Scotland Parish in Lowell. Nancy worked as a clerk in the City of Lowell, Clerk's Office and taught English to children in the Lowell Public School system; but her true passion was volunteerism, which she both pursued and taught her children.
Nancy served as the President of the Guild of the Infant Savior and President of the Ladies of St. John's Hospital; in that time the Ladies raised funds for critical medical equipment for St. John's Hospital. She was a devoted Catholic, raising her children in the Immaculate Conception Church; this faith serves her children and their children in their time of grief. Nancy was also a Eucharistic Minister in Townsend and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She was also a benefactor of the Poor Clares. She leaves behind dear friends at Atwood Acres Senior Housing of Townsend who will also miss her.
Nancy will be missed by the myriad of people and communities she was involved in during her life. Her family and friends will forever remember her with love for her grace, friendly demeanor and bright smiles.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 12:00 PM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 1 School St., Townsend. Calling hours will be held prior to the Mass on Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Townsend Senior Center, 16 Dudley Rd., Townsend, MA 01469 or to the Daughter's of Isabella, c/o St. John's Church, 1 School St., Townsend, MA 01469.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 18, 2019