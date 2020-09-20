Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Nancy Donahue Cassely, 79, formerly of Chelmsford, MA, died peacefully in the care and comfort of her family. She was the beloved wife and best friend of the late Peter M. Cassely who predeceased her in 2012. Born in Lawrence, MA, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Mary (McCarthy) Donahue. She attended St. Rita's and graduated from St. Mary's High School, both in Lawrence, MA, where she made lifelong friends who traveled together and spent many a summer vacation at Salisbury Beach, MA, where she met her husband Pete. She graduated from Burdett College in 1963. Nancy was a resident of Chelmsford for over 50 years where she was a communicant of St. Mary's Church. She was employed at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, MA for 25 years where she made friends that she lunched with regularly until she relocated to North Carolina in 2018. Nancy was the devoted mother of Mary Beth Cassely of Chapel Hill, NC (husband John Buse), and Stephen (wife Jackie Cassely) of Chelmsford, and loving Nana to Mary Eloise and Cassely James "CJ" Lister, and Claire and Charlotte Cassely. She is also survived by her beloved brother and sister-in-law William and Lana Donahue of Atlanta, Georgia, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Janet (Cassely) and Jack Mahoney of York, Maine, and many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband she was also predeceased by her brother Paul Donahue and her son Peter M. Cassely Jr. Nancy will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, Nana, sister, aunt, and friend. She was fortunate to live next-door to Steve and Jackie for 13 years where she relished seeing Claire and Charlotte grow and in exchange was well cared for by them in her later years. She enjoyed many summers with family and friends at her summer home in Fitzwilliam, NH. She enjoyed participating in TOPS and making new cherished friends in her later years in Chelmsford. After relocating to North Carolina in 2018 she joined Mary Beth's circle of friends and enjoyed outings with "the girls", who will all miss her greatly. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the many people that cared for Nancy in the past year including Latasha Adkins and Delphine, Jamie at LiveWell Coker Hills.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to a charity of your choice
