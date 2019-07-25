|
Nancy E. (DeRonde) Desjardins, age 79, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Newton Wellesley Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Desjardins, who died in 1995. Born in Boston on June 8, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Ralph E. and Elizabeth T. (Holland) DeRonde. Nancy was a resident of Chelmsford for over forty years. It was where she started a family with her husband, Robert, and raised two children, Bryan and Sandra, of whom she could not have been prouder. It was also where she became an involved citizen, a member of the Lazy Daisy Garden Club, and a friend to many. After graduating from Watertown High School in 1958, Nancy entered Mount Auburn Nursing School in Cambridge.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Sandra Desjardins, and daughter-in-law, Jessie Desjardins, of Framingham; her son, Bryan Desjardins, and daughter-in-law, Kelly Desjardins, of Pepperell; and four grandchildren: Charlie, Alice, Skyla, and Ava. She is also survived by her sister, Susan Morrissey of Watertown, and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
