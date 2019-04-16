|
|
of Winchendon; 71 WINCHENDON Nancy E. Maine, 71, of 133 School Street, Winchendon, died Monday morning, April 15, 2019, at Alliance Health at Baldwinville, with her family at her side.
She was born in Lowell, July 9, 1947, daughter of the late Frank and Matilda (Anderson) Clark. Nancy grew up in Lowell and graduated from Lowell High School. After high school she attended nursing school.
She worked as a nurse at Lowell General Hospital for many years before becoming a member of the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. Nancy worked as a corrections officer at MCI-Concord for 25 years until her retirement. She enjoyed playing cards and crocheting. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family.
She leaves three sons, William B. Maine of Pepperell; Frank M. Maine and his wife Mary of Templeton; Daniel R. Maine and his wife Kayla of Winchendon; seven grandchildren, William, Sarah, Joad, Alyssa, Johnathon, Daniel, and Michael. Maine In keeping with her wishes, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon is directing arrangements.
www.stone-ladeau.com.
View the online memorial for Nancy E. Maine
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 16, 2019