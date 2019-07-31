|
|
of Dracut
DRACUT
Nancy E. (Johnson) Sandgren, age 86, of Dracut, passed away Saturday morning, July 27, 2019 at Lawrence General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 54 years of Alvan C. Sandgren.
Nancy was born in Everett, MA on October 26, 1932 and was raised in Malden by her parents, Thyra (Lindberg) and Axel Johnson. In 1955 she married Alvan Sandgren and they lived in Malden for six years and then built their home in Stoneham, where they raised their family and resided for 42 years. After high school, she graduated from secretarial school and spent the majority of her working years as a secretary at Columbia Construction Company of North Reading, until her retirement.
Nancy enjoyed spending time in the yard at her home in Stoneham, where she had numerous flower gardens and a large vegetable garden. She also spent countless hours volunteering at the First Congregational Church of Stoneham, and later at Christ Church United in Dracut where she worked alongside her husband landscaping the grounds. Christ Church United even dedicated a church garden to both Al and Nancy for sharing their landscaping talents. At the Stoneham Church she also taught Sunday School and was on The Book of Remembrance. At Christ Church she has been an avid knitter where she has made more than 400 prayer shawls.
Throughout her life, Nancy was well known for her volunteerism. She gave her time to both the Stoneham and Merrimack Reparatory Theater and the Dracut Public Library. Nancy was always a life-long learner. For many years she has been a member of the University of Lowell Lira (learning in retirement). She has taken numerous classes in history, music, health, and gardening. Nancy and Al always had a purpose for their travel destinations. They spent many years traveling across the country exploring and taking classes in history and gardening but their greatest passion was spending time with their family.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband and best friend, Alvan C. Sandgren, who passed in February 2010. She is survived by her daughter Laurie Peterson and her husband Michael of Newburyport, her daughter Wendy Flynn and her husband Kevin of Dracut; her four grandchildren, Eric Peterson and his wife Julia, Sarah Peterson, Jillian Flynn, and Allyson Flynn, as well many nieces and nephews. Nancy is also survived by her brother, Warren Johnson of Hopkinton.
Sandgren
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, on Thursday, August 1, from 4 pm until 8 pm. Her Funeral Service will be held at Christ Church United, 10 Arlington St., Dracut, at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. At the request of the family, burial will be held privately. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Place of Promise, PO Box 1132, Lowell,, MA 01853. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Nancy E. (Johnson) Sandgren
Published in Lowell Sun on July 31, 2019