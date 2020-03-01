Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Baldwin Brothers Cremation Society
Nancy E. Sullivan Prudente


1962 - 2020
Nancy E. Sullivan Prudente Obituary
Nancy E. Sullivan Prudente, 58, passed away on February 23, 2020 after complications of a long illness. She was born February 9, 1962 in Worcester, MA to John and Maureen Sullivan. She leaves behind her beloved husband, John Prudente; 2 sons, John (Lindsey) Prudente Jr, and James (Anya) Prudente; 6 grandchildren whom she adored, Victoria, Alexandra, Michael, Gregory, Pearl and John Prudente III; father, John F. Sullivan of Worcester, MA; mother, Maureen Sullivan-Charbonneau of The Villages, FL; 3 siblings, Wayne A Sullivan of Homestead, FL, Kathleen (Joseph) Prudente of Worcester, MA, and Kyle (Debra) Sullivan of High Point, NC and mother-in-law Palma Prudente of Lawrence, MA. John and Nancy moved to The Villages in 2012 where they loved to play golf and enjoyed The Villages lifestyle. Nancy also was an artist, writer and John's best friend. She will be remembered lovingly by all that knew her.

Prudente

Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 1, 2020
