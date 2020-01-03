|
formerly of Wilmington; 75
NASHUA, NH
Nancy E. (Howe) Wheeler, age 75, of Nashua, NH, formerly of Wilmington, passed away following a lengthy illness on December 26, 2019.
Nancy was born on August 25, 1944 in Winchester, MA; she was the cherished daughter of the late Chester and Martha (Field) Howe. Nancy was raised in Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School in 1962.
Nancy worked as a bookkeeper at Laughton's Garden Center in North Chelmsford for several years before her retirement.
In her spare time, she enjoyed times with her family, trips to York Beach, ME, knitting, arts & crafts, movies and music.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Heidi Korkosz of Dunbarton Center, NH and her grandchildren Elizabeth and Christopher Trottier of Manchester, NH. She was the sister of the late Chet Howe & his wife Carol of Andover, Robert Howe & his late wife Barbara of Wilmington, Donald Howe & his wife Susan of Wolfeboro, NH, Richard Howe & his wife Donna of Billerica, Lawrence Howe of Wilmington and Sandra McFeeters & her husband Michael of Wilmington and her "almost brother" Steve Sabre of Easton, NH. Nancy is survived by her dear friends Tim Knight of Weare, NH and Cynthia Davenport, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wheeler
Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Sunday, January 5th from 11:00 – 12:00 noon immediately followed by a Celebration of Nancy's Life at 12:00 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's name may be made to MSPCA, Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 3, 2020