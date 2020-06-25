Nancy Grace Ulrickson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Inverness, Fl, formerly of

Duvall, WA, and Chelmsford, MA

Nancy Grace Ulrickson, 82, of Inverness, FL formerly of Duvall, WA, and Chelmsford, MA died Monday June 8, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital.

She was married to Carl Ulrickson with whom she celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this past September.

Born in Somerville, MA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Grace (Lee) Devlin. She graduated from Somerville High School with the class of 1955.

Nancy was an amazing mother and wife. She loved spending time with her family, reading and was a phenomenal baker.

Besides her husband she is survived by her son Carl of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, daughter Kirsten and her husband Scott Briggs of Redmond, WA; two grandchildren, Christine Briggs, and Megan and her husband Daniel Ezzelle; a great grandson Shepherd Ezzelle; a twin sister, Patricia Ring and her husband Richard of Chelmsford, and many nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Francis Devlin.

Interment in the family plot in Pine Ridge Cemetery will be at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Nancy Grace Ulrickson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved