of Inverness, Fl, formerly of
Duvall, WA, and Chelmsford, MA
Nancy Grace Ulrickson, 82, of Inverness, FL formerly of Duvall, WA, and Chelmsford, MA died Monday June 8, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital.
She was married to Carl Ulrickson with whom she celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this past September.
Born in Somerville, MA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Grace (Lee) Devlin. She graduated from Somerville High School with the class of 1955.
Nancy was an amazing mother and wife. She loved spending time with her family, reading and was a phenomenal baker.
Besides her husband she is survived by her son Carl of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, daughter Kirsten and her husband Scott Briggs of Redmond, WA; two grandchildren, Christine Briggs, and Megan and her husband Daniel Ezzelle; a great grandson Shepherd Ezzelle; a twin sister, Patricia Ring and her husband Richard of Chelmsford, and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Francis Devlin.
Interment in the family plot in Pine Ridge Cemetery will be at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 25, 2020.