TEWKSBURY
Nancy (Scuturio) Griswold, age 91, a former resident of Tewksbury, died peacefully on October 20, 2020, in Haverhill, MA. She was the beloved wife for fifty-eight years of Arthur L. Griswold, Sr., who died in March 2012.Nancy was one of eleven children to Antonio and Sarah (Polizzi) Scuturio. She lived in Tewksbury for 55 years, and worked at Millipore Co in Bedford, MA for more than 20 years until she retired in 1985. She was a member of the Tewksbury/ Wilmington Emblem Club for many years, and served as President of the organization in 1980. She was also active at the Tewksbury Senior Center, and served as a Trustee of the Golden Age Club in 2009. But her favorite times were the moments enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters Trudy McCarthy of Lowell, MA, Joanne Forsblad and her husband Jeff of Danville,NH; her son Arthur Griswold Jr. and his wife Michelle (Couture) of Lowell, MA; her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth (Smolinsky) Griswold of CO, who was wife of the late Gordon Griswold who died on August 11, 2020; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Agnes Getz of Chelsea; a brother, Robert Scuturio; numerous nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by eight siblings.
Committal Services
Committal Services will be held Friday, October 23, at 11:00 a.m. in the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, MA. At her request there are no visiting hours. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com
