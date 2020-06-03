TEWKSBURY
Nancy H. (Rosa) D'Alessandro, age 89, recently of Nashua, a former longtime Tewksbury resident, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Neal J. "Nello" D'Alessandro. Mother of Neal J. D'Alessandro, Jr. of Pepperell, Linda E. McCarthy of Nashua, NH, Mark R. D'Alessandro of Wilton, NH, and the late Carol J. Audette.
Grandmother of Kimberly Stewart, Christy Sayre, Sean McCarthy, and Erin Feinberg. Great grandmother of Olivia and Madeline Stewart and Riley McCarthy. Sister of Irene Hyde of Falmouth. Longtime companion of the late John W. Strem.
A private Funeral Mass for Nancy to be celebrated at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Tewksbury, followed by interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com
View the online memorial for Nancy H. D'Alessandro
Nancy H. (Rosa) D'Alessandro, age 89, recently of Nashua, a former longtime Tewksbury resident, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Neal J. "Nello" D'Alessandro. Mother of Neal J. D'Alessandro, Jr. of Pepperell, Linda E. McCarthy of Nashua, NH, Mark R. D'Alessandro of Wilton, NH, and the late Carol J. Audette.
Grandmother of Kimberly Stewart, Christy Sayre, Sean McCarthy, and Erin Feinberg. Great grandmother of Olivia and Madeline Stewart and Riley McCarthy. Sister of Irene Hyde of Falmouth. Longtime companion of the late John W. Strem.
A private Funeral Mass for Nancy to be celebrated at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Tewksbury, followed by interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com
View the online memorial for Nancy H. D'Alessandro
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.