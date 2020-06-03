Nancy H. D'Alessandro
1930 - 2020
TEWKSBURY

Nancy H. (Rosa) D'Alessandro, age 89, recently of Nashua, a former longtime Tewksbury resident, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Neal J. "Nello" D'Alessandro. Mother of Neal J. D'Alessandro, Jr. of Pepperell, Linda E. McCarthy of Nashua, NH, Mark R. D'Alessandro of Wilton, NH, and the late Carol J. Audette.

Grandmother of Kimberly Stewart, Christy Sayre, Sean McCarthy, and Erin Feinberg. Great grandmother of Olivia and Madeline Stewart and Riley McCarthy. Sister of Irene Hyde of Falmouth. Longtime companion of the late John W. Strem.

A private Funeral Mass for Nancy to be celebrated at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Tewksbury, followed by interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com





Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
