longtime resident of Dracut; 63
DRACUT
Nancy J. (Comtois) Cimon, age 63, a longtime resident of Dracut died Friday, September 20, 2019 following a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of Roger J. Cimon, whom she has been with for 50 years.
She was born in Lowell on February 13, 1956, and was a daughter of the late Edward and Rita (St. George) Comtois. She received her education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School and earned an associate degree from Middlesex Community College.
Nancy was employed as a special needs paraprofessional for Dracut Public Schools. Earlier in life she was employed by Aetna Insurance, Raytheon, and the Campbell Elementary School in Dracut as a crossing guard and then as a lunch lady.
In her free time, Nancy enjoyed playing bingo and crocheting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Marc Cimon and his wife Terri of Victor, NY; her daughter Mandy Cimon and her fiancé Michael Marcucci of Dracut; two grand children, Eli and Aaron Cimon; a brother, Edward Comtois; a sister, Lisa Barrus; her two dear friends, Colleen Miller and her husband Shawn of Lowell and Donna McLaughlin of Dracut; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late David Comtois.
CIMON
It being her wish, there will be no visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nancy's Funeral Service on Thursday at 1:00 PM at the St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers donation may be made in Nancy's memory to the Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 24, 2019