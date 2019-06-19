|
Nancy J. (Conley) Graham
Nancy J. (Conley) Graham 79, of Dunstable, MA passed peacefully surrounded by her family at her home. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Her Funeral Service will take place immediately following at 4 p.m. in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family asks you donate to Metavivor.org. For her complete obituary, online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 19, 2019