Nancy M. Hicks
1940 - 2020
North Chelmsford

Nancy M. (Earley) Hicks, 80, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Wingate of Haverhill. She was born on July 15, 1940 in Montpelier, VT, and was a daughter of the late James and Catherine (McClure) Earley. Raised in Waltham, she graduated with a Master's in Education from Northeastern University in 1967. She worked at IBM and as an educator. She enjoyed reading, animals and family. Nancy leaves her son Robert J. Hicks and his wife Meghanne of North Chelmsford, her daughter Lynda Emelock and her husband Peter of Aberdeen, NJ, her grandchildren; Caroline and Charlotte; her siblings; Charlene Farr of Andover, Jimmy Earley and his wife Maureen of Arlington; and her cousin Judy Frazier of Brookline. Nancy also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Nancy's name to Sean M. Healed & AMG Center for ALS at Mass General Hospital online at giving.massgeneral.org/donate/healey-center. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
