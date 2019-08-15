|
of Nashua, NH; formerly of Westford, MA
Nancy M. (Curtis) LeGacy, 76, of Nashua, NH, formerly of Westford, MA died Monday evening, August 12, 2019 of Langdon Place in Nashua, NH.
She was married to the late Robert L. LeGacy who died February 5, 2015.
Born in Kingston, NY, she was the daughter of the late F. Norton and June Curtis. She graduated high school from St. Agnes School in Albany, NY with the class of 1961. She earned her B.A. in Education from Rockport College in New York.
In her early years, Nancy was a kindergarten teacher at the American School in Okinawa, Japan, and St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Westford.
She is survived by two sisters, Barbara Wheeler of NJ and Susan Thompson and her husband, Albert DeSalvo of NY; four step-sons, Robert and his wife, Jai LeGacy of Matthews, NC, Wayne and his wife, Debra LeGacy of Westford, Gary LeGacy of Westford and James and his wife, Wendi LeGacy of North Attleboro, MA; three step-daughters, Jane LeGacy of Phoenix, AZ, Robin LeGacy of Manchester, NH and Allyson LeGacy of Manchester, NH; an aunt, Ruth Salter of NY; 14 step-grandchildren; 12 step-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, including Andrew, Daniel, Alex and Nicholas Wheeler, and Rachael, Wilson and Lillian Biggs.
Nancy's family would like to thank the nurses at the Langdon Place for their love and care of Nancy.
Nancy M. (Curtis) LeGacy of Nashua, NH, formerly of Westford, MA died Aug. 12, 2019. Visitation will be Sat. from 10 to 11 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. Memorials may be made in her name to the Westford Rotary Club, P.O. Box 231, Westford, MA 01886-0008. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 15, 2019