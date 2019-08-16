|
Nancy M. (Curtis) LeGacy
of Nashua, NH
formerly of Westford, MA
Nancy M. (Curtis) LeGacy of Nashua, NH, formerly of Westford, MA died Aug. 12, 2019. Visitation will be Sat. from 10 to 11 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. Memorials may be made in her name to the Westford Rotary Club, P.O. Box 231, Westford, MA 01886-0008. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 16, 2019