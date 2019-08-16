Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Nancy M. (Curtis) LeGacy

Nancy M. (Curtis) LeGacy
of Nashua, NH

formerly of Westford, MA

Nancy M. (Curtis) LeGacy of Nashua, NH, formerly of Westford, MA died Aug. 12, 2019. Visitation will be Sat. from 10 to 11 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. Memorials may be made in her name to the Westford Rotary Club, P.O. Box 231, Westford, MA 01886-0008. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 16, 2019
