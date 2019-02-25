Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 395-0128
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
230 Playstead Rd
Medford, MA
View Map
Nancy M. Stymest

Nancy M. Stymest Obituary
Nancy M. Stymest

Nancy M. (Sarno) Stymest, a longtime resident of Medford, passed away at her home on Tuesday afternoon, February 19, 2019. She was 103 years old.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 19, 1915, she was the beloved daughter of the late Rocco and Josephine (Paglia) Sarno.

Nancy is survived by her loving children; Kenneth and his wife Linda Stymest, James and his wife Debra Stymest, Corine (Stymest) Arico and Christine (Stymest) Denice and her husband Raymond, sister; Mary (Sarno) Botelho and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Nancy was also the mother of the late Albert and Alberta Stymest and sister of the late Christopher Sarno, Phyllis (Sarno) Dalton, Constance (Sarno) Castucci and Carl "Charlie" Sarno.

STYMEST - Visiting hours will be held in the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Avenue, Medford on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 4 to 7 PM. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery, 230 Playstead Road, Medford on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 11 AM. For additional information, please visit, www.magliozzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 25, 2019
